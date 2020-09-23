APC decisions to be implemented even if I’m in jail: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said the decisions taken at the all parties conference (APC) would be implemented no matter he was in jail or not. Informally talking to the media after his appearance before a Lahore High Court bench, he said the PML-N was being pressured, but the APC decisions would be implemented in any case. “It is necessary to unite against Imran Khan’s anti-poor policies,” he said adding that the PML-N was united in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. To a question, the NA opposition leader confirmed his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa ahead of the APC. He said discussion on Gilgit-Baltistan and security matters was held during the meeting. All parliamentary leaders were also present, he added.