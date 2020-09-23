Money-laundering case: LHC extends Shahbaz bail till 24th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the money-laundering case, while arguments of his counsel were in progress.

Earlier, resuming his arguments, Advocate Amjad Pervez argued that his client had a fundamental right to have access to the document on the basis of which an investigation was being carried out against him.

He said this while referring to a report of the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), relied upon by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate the money-laundering inquiry against Shahbaz and his family.