Wed Sep 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

Money-laundering case: LHC extends Shahbaz bail till 24th

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the money-laundering case, while arguments of his counsel were in progress.

Earlier, resuming his arguments, Advocate Amjad Pervez argued that his client had a fundamental right to have access to the document on the basis of which an investigation was being carried out against him.

He said this while referring to a report of the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), relied upon by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate the money-laundering inquiry against Shahbaz and his family.

