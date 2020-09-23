Wasim Khan hints at disbanding PCB’s Cricket Committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan has hinted that the headless Cricket Committee could be disbanded and abolished altogether if found that it has been of no use to the authorities.

The Committee, which is supposed to make cricketing recommendations to the Board, is without a chairman after the last incumbent, Iqbal Qasim, resigned from the position, citing a lack of power and even referring to the post as a “dummy chairman”.

Wasim, himself a former member of the said committee, has now revealed that instead of appointing a replacement, the PCB might opt to abolish the body completely.

“We currently have no candidates to succeed Iqbal Qasim. The option to abolish the Cricket Committee is being seriously considered but before taking a final decision its value and benefits must be analysed,” he told reporters ahead of the meeting with Standing Committee.

“To give an opinion right now would be premature. I will talk to chairman Ehsan Mani upon reaching Lahore.”