Tue Sep 22, 2020
Mehtab Haider
September 22, 2020

Gwadar Customs seizes 22 non-duty paid vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar in a joint operation with FC Dasht scout conducted anti-smuggling operation and seized 22 non-duty paid vehicles valuing Rs45 million.

The seized vehicles included 12 Toyota Corolla; 2 Toyota Premio; 2 Toyota Axio; one Toyota SSR surf; one Prado TX; 3 Toyota Vitz; one Suzuki Kei.

The total value of seizure is approximately Rs45 million.

