Tue Sep 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

PPP demands Chohan’s arrest for gun display

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Punjab PPPP Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Sunday demanded arrest of Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan for displaying weapon in his video message.

Murtaza stated that displaying a gun in a video message by a provincial minister was tantamount to threaten the political rivals. He said a common citizen would have been arrested and tried for displaying weapon in a video. He stated that it was strange why the 'non political' police had not taken any action against the minster so far.

