Woman gang-raped at Manga Mandi

LAHORE:A woman was raped allegedly by five persons in the Manga Mandi police limits on Monday. The victim alleged that at least five suspects had abducted her, subjected her to assault and then dumper her on a roadside.

The victim has nominated Zafar Iqbal, Rashid Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Nazim and Faiz Ahmad in an application to police and said that Faiz Ahmd had taken her to an unknown location where four other suspects were present.

They gang-raped her. When her condition deteriorated, they left her on a roadside. Police have taken all the accused persons into custody and moved the victim for medico-legal examination. Police said that they would register the case on the basis of the medico-legal report.

At least three other cases of gang-rape were reported in different parts of Punjab on Monday. In a case in Depalpur, a woman was gang-raped during a dacoity. At least 10 dacoits had barged into a house in the Sadar police area.

They looted valuables and four of them also subjected a woman to assault. On the same day, a woman was raped in Muzzafargarh. Another incident of subjecting a patient to assault by a doctor was reported in Gujranwala.

The Inspector General of Police Punjab has taken notice of the incidents. A day earlier, a young girl alleged that an ASI who had responded to a 15 police helpline call had assaulted her on pretext of an inquiry in Gujranwala. While on Sunday, at least three cases of assault were reported in Lahore. In a case, a 14-year-old girl was raped in the Greater Iqbal Park. In another case, a man tried to assault a minor in Islampura. In another incident, a woman alleged an assault in the Quid-i-Azam Industrial Estate.