MoU signed for skill training in Chitral

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and University of Chitral will hold training sessions for the local educated youths, farmers and craftsmen for their self-employment and job opportunities in different sectors.

According to a press release, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PPAF representatives and representative of the University of Chitral. Varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bacha Munir Bukhari hoped that the trainings would improve the skills of local youths and community on the one hand and provide self-employment to them on the other. The university will provide technical, educational and research-based services in different sectors, he added.

Through the initiative, various trainings will be arranged for students covering social communication, planning and monitoring, information communication technology, environment communication, health and nutrition and sustainable tourism and cultural heritage.