Nawaz to break silence from London with APC address

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to break his political silence today (Sunday) with an address live from London to the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad after accepting invitation from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Nawaz Sharif’s eldest son Hussain Nawaz Sharif said here on Saturday that arrangements have been made to broadcast Nawaz Sharif’s speech to the APC forum directly and at the same his address will be beamed live on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube from Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office. On Saturday, Ishaq Dar’s son Ali Dar was seen taking media equipment to Hussain Nawaz’s office.

Hussain Nawaz confirmed that arrangements have been made for Nawaz Sharif’s appearance and speech to the APC and he will be addressing the conference around noon Pakistani time. Nawaz Sharif’s addresses to the APC will be his foray into Pakistani politics after arriving in London in November 2019 for medical treatment.

Hussain suspected that Nawaz Sharif’s speech may not be shown on TV under the government pressure, but said it has become impossible to stop anyone’s message from being going out in this age and day.

Hussain Nawaz said: “Pakistani media has been forced not to show speeches by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and other PML-N leaders, but their message has always gone out through Nawaz Sharif’s strong support base. His message is so powerful that the government has reacted in panic with warnings to media. The government has proven again it feels threatened from Nawaz Sharif but it’s not in control of the government to stop Nawaz Sharif’s message. It will reach to millions of people through his supporters.”