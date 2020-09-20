Ex-LDA chief engineer’s remand extended

LAHORE : An accountability court Saturday extended 12-day physical remand of a former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Asrar Saeed, an accused of corruption in the LOS drain project.

The NAB had arrested Asrar on charges of changing the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost.

He is accused of causing a loss to the public money by making payments to some private contractors whom he wanted to oblige despite objections raised by the project’s consultant.