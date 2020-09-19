RAW behind bid to fan religious hatred: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Friday said the recent wave of sectarian hatred was a pre-planned conspiracy of Indian spy agency RAW to weaken Pakistan. “Religious hatred is not acceptable in any case and we need to understand the illicit motives of our enemies,” he said while talking to newsmen here. Malik said with unity, love and interfaith harmony, the nation can defeat its enemies wanting to divide it into sects.