Sat Sep 19, 2020
NR
News Report
September 19, 2020

Saudi Arabia announces discovery of 120,000-year-old human footprints

National

NR
News Report
September 19, 2020

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the discovery of 120,000-years-old foot prints of humans and predators in the northern region of Tabuk, foreign media reported.

The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Heritage Commission, disclosed that a joint team, comprising of Saudi and international archeological experts, made the discovery of footprints of humans, elephants and predatory animals around an ancient, dry lake on the outskirts of the Tabuk region, dating back to more than 120,000 years from now.

