Online service launched for ease in construction sector: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, an online service has been launched for the promotion of the construction sector.

Usman Buzdar said following the success of modern one-window system for obtaining construction-related NOCs and permits, the online platform has been launched. Permits for the builders, developers, architects and domestic as well as commercial construction will now be available with a single click. In order to create economic stability and ease of doing business in the province, the Punjab government has introduced e-governance-based departmental reforms.

Furthermore, the one-window platform has been activated under a strategy for the economic stability of the consecution sector after giving it the status of an industry. The one-window platform established at e-khidmat centres is a milestone towards solving people’s problems including builders, developers and architects’ issues related to the construction and transforming Punjab into a hub of the construction business.

Now, approval of the maps of residential and commercial projects, construction completion certificates, NOCs and permits for the private societies all are being provided by e-khidmat centres. He said that following the success of the one-window system, this system has been digitalised completely on the instructions of the prime minister. He said that online portal www.construct.fc.punjab.gov.pk/login has been launched with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board.

He said that the scope of one-window services has been extended to the doorstep of people. Now people can get construction-related services through an online portal while sitting at home.

He said that the Punjab government had introduced Approval Regime Punjab on an urgent basis and the department and agencies concerned have been made bound that NOCs and permission should be issued to the applicants within a stipulated time. He said that 30 days have been fixed in this regime for the approval of the map and construction completion certificates, 45 days for the NOC of change in land use and 60 to 75 days have been fixed for the permits of the residential societies.

Earlier months and years were required for the completion of the same task. This system is a historic initiative to digitally connect LDA, GDA, RDA, FDA, MDA, PHATA, Local Govt. (Metropolitan Corporation). The applicants will not have to contact different agencies for the permits of residential schemes and domestic construction.