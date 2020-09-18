Three girls abducted in Kasur

KASUR: Three teenage girls were abducted in different localities of district Kasur on Thursday.

Accused Aslam and his accomplices kidnapped the teenage daughter of Sadi Ahmed near Jajja Kalan village of Sarai Mughal. Accused Aamir and his accomplices kidnapped 17-year-old daughter of Sohail when she was going for her tuition class near the gate of Nawab Colony in Pattoki.

Meanwhile, unidentified kidnappers abducted a girl near Zuharabad Colony of Chunian. Police have registered separate cases.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted while sitting on a truck near Doshra Ground, Kasur. Abu Bakar of Sahiwal was riding in a truck when he touched a high-powered electricity wire and near Doshra Ground Kasur and died on the spot.