People of Punjab at the mercy of robbers: PML-N

LAHORE:The people of Punjab are at the mercy of thieves and robbers today, said Azma Bukhari, a spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azmi Bukhari said that Punjab Police is being run by Usman Bazdar or a Chhotu gang. After flour gang, sugar gang, patrol gang, now land grabbers’ gang has also come to Punjab. Stop the drama, said Azma. “Tell the public about the performance of your Whatsap chief minister and CCPO with slip/paper.” She said even after eight days, Punjab Police could not arrest Abid, the main accused in the motorway incident.

In response to Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan's press conference, the PML-N Punjab spokesperson said that the citizens of Punjab are at the mercy of thieves and robbers today. The mothers and sisters of Punjab are at the mercy of the beasts. The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated to an alarming extent. The situation will improve not by changing the officers but by changing the chief executive, Azma Bukhari said.