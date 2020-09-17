Female Mepco official files harassment case against bosses

MULTAN: A Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) female official Wednesday lodged a complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (Cyber Crime Wing) for registration of harassment cases against Mepco top bosses.

The complainant, who is the daughter of a former Mepco employee, in her plea alleged that Mepco ex-CEO Engineer Tahir Mehmood, Mepco ex-Director admin Mian Suhail Afzal and Mepco assistant director exam Khizar Hayat are blackmailing and harassing her sexually at her workplace.

She said Khizar Hayat had hacked her whatsapp data and forwarded her private data to Mepco director admin Mian Suhail Afzal, who disseminated it widely. She said Khizar harassed her at the workplace largely on the basis of stolen data.

Last year, she said she registered her complaint (10026/19) at Multan FIACCW against the accused officials. The FIA converted her complaint into an inquiry (291/19). She stated accused Khizar had confessed his crime of stealing her data from her mobile and he had submitted his confessional undertaking of pilfering her data but the whole inquiry was shelved.

Then she filed her petition with Multan District and Session Judge Cyber Crime Court and the judge had ordered registration of FIR against Mepco officials including Mepco ex-CEO Engineer Tahir Mehmood, Mepco ex-Director Admin Mian Suhail Afzal and Mepco assistant director exam Khizar Hayat.