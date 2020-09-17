Two die in Sargodha

close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, died in two separate incidents in Mitha Tiwana and Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday. Nawaz Ahmed of Botala village shot dead his sister Nuzhat Parveen over a dispute. Meanwhile, Muhammad Farooq of Farooka village was busy in some works when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

