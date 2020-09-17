Bike lifters arrested red handed

Islamabad : Islamabad Industrial Area Police held a wanted member of bike lifting gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team of Industrial area police station apprehended a bike lifter red-handed identified as Shan Masih and recovered six stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him to nab his other accomplices.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two gangsters involved in street crime and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, laptop, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA team nabbed two gangsters involved in dacoities and street crime.

They have been identified as Waqas Ahmed s/o Mehmood Ahmed resident of Taxla Rawalpindi and Qasim Zia s/o Zia Muhammad resident of resident of Taxla Rawalpindi while police team also recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, laptop, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from them.