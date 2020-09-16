Six-day-old child abducted in Kasur

KASUR: A six-day-old girl was allegedly abducted by two unidentified women near Bhagiwal village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Abbas Khan informed Allahabad police that two unidentified women wearing masks and a woman wearing spectacles entered their house for administering polio vaccine to the child. In the meantime, the accused women abducted the infant.

TWO BROTHERS KILLED IN

ACCIDENT: Two minor brothers were killed in an accident here on Tuesday. Ramzan, his wife Shumaila Bibi, his three-year-old and five-year-old children Noman and Abdul Rahman were riding a motorbike when they were hit by a speeding truck. As a result, Noman and Abdul Rahman died on the spot while their parents Ramzan and Shumaila Bibi sustained injuries.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Jajja Kalan village on Tuesday.

Ali Ahmed informed the police that his eighteen-year-old daughter was abducted by some unknown accused.