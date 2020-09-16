Six-day-old child abducted in Kasur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A six-day-old girl was allegedly abducted by two unidentified women near Bhagiwal village on Tuesday.
Reportedly, Abbas Khan informed Allahabad police that two unidentified women wearing masks and a woman wearing spectacles entered their house for administering polio vaccine to the child. In the meantime, the accused women abducted the infant.
TWO BROTHERS KILLED IN
ACCIDENT: Two minor brothers were killed in an accident here on Tuesday. Ramzan, his wife Shumaila Bibi, his three-year-old and five-year-old children Noman and Abdul Rahman were riding a motorbike when they were hit by a speeding truck. As a result, Noman and Abdul Rahman died on the spot while their parents Ramzan and Shumaila Bibi sustained injuries.
GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Jajja Kalan village on Tuesday.
Ali Ahmed informed the police that his eighteen-year-old daughter was abducted by some unknown accused.