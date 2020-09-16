DHO Larkana removed over corruption allegations

SUKKUR: Chief Secretary Sindh has removed District Health Officer Larkana Syed Athar Shah and posted Dr Aijaz Sheikh as DHO Larkana after an FIR was registered by the Anti-Corruption Police against the former DHO for misappropriation in medicine stock.

Reports said medicines worth millions of rupees were misappropriated from the main store of DHO office Larkana, and the Anti-Corruption Police in an investigation fixed the charges against DHO Syed Athar Shah and had written a letter to the chief secretary Sindh to give them permission to register an FIR against him. The CS Sindh has removed him from his post.