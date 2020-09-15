close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

Man held for ‘murdering wife’

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

Police on Monday claimed to have solved the mystery of the murder of a foreign woman in Clifton around 10 days ago by arresting her husband and their servant.

Initially, police were told that the woman ended her life over unexplained reasons. According to the initial investigation, the deceased, who hailed from Kyrgyzstan, worked as a maid in Pakistan, but after marrying the arrested suspect, who is a landlord, she was demanding the transfer of his property in her name, upon which, the husband killed her with the help of their servant and showed her death as a suicide

Latest News

More From Karachi