Man held for ‘murdering wife’

Police on Monday claimed to have solved the mystery of the murder of a foreign woman in Clifton around 10 days ago by arresting her husband and their servant.

Initially, police were told that the woman ended her life over unexplained reasons. According to the initial investigation, the deceased, who hailed from Kyrgyzstan, worked as a maid in Pakistan, but after marrying the arrested suspect, who is a landlord, she was demanding the transfer of his property in her name, upon which, the husband killed her with the help of their servant and showed her death as a suicide