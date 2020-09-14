close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2020

Police say eight outlaws held in Kohat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2020

KOHAT: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 52 suspects including eight proclaimed offenders in a search and strike operation in the limits of Cantonment Police Station. Officials said a heavy contingent of police and Elite Force conducted the operation in Mohammadzai, Mian Garhi, Kagzai, Nusrat Khel, Behzadi Chakar Kot, Nawa Kalay and Ablan Afghan Muhajir, Mian Garhi, Kaghazai, Nusrat Khel, Behzadi Chakar Kot, Nawa Killay and Ablan Afghan refugee camp. Two drug-peddlers were arrested as well. They were identified as Kaleemullah and Tajbar Ali. A Kalashnikov, five rifles, seven pistols, hundreds of different bore cartridges and 10kg hashish was seized during the operation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan