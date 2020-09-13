Shahid Khaqan’s son offloaded from Dubai-bound plane

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, son of former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was stopped at Islamabad International Airport Saturday and barred from flying to Dubai on a foreign trip.

The authorities at the airport stopped Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi as his name was on the Stop List provided by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The TV channel reported that Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi was offloaded from the plane and stopped from flying to Dubai. It is pertinent to note that the anti-graft watchdog has already approved a supplementary reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and others.

According to the allegation the accused through a non-transparent process awarded the LNG Terminal-1 contract.