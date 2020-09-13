Pervaiz Elahi praises Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE : Minhaj University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sajid Mehmood Shehzad called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Saturday.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti was also present during the meeting. Dr Sajid Mehmood Shehzad presented his book “Blue Economy” to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Pervaiz Elahi said that Professor Dr Tahirul Qadri is a treasure of knowledge and Minhaj University is equipping the youths of the country with education. The Minhaj University VC praised Pervaiz Elahi and said, “As the chief minister you rendered great services for education as a result of which literacy rate had increased. The children were give stipends for the first time in the history, besides free education books and uniforms were also provided free to them. Particularly separate educational institutions for the special children and provision of transport for them were the measures which were also duly appreciated in foreign countries.”