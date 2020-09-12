One COVID-19 patient dies, 72 new cases reported

LAHORE: One COVID-19 patient died while 72 new confirmed cases were reported from across Punjab province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab on Friday.

With this the toll of fatalities reached 2,214 in Punjab, while the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,533 in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 14 patients recovered from novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the province taking the number of recoveries to 94,258. According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at the P&SHD Punjab, 9,144 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,045,005 in the province.

Meter readers' moot: Hundreds of meter readers of Lesco held a meeting at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here on Friday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA. It was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, along with Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Afzal, Malik Zubair, Osama Tariq, Iqbal Shah and others. The participants said that the Lesco management has agreed to make an all-out effort to redress the legitimate grievances of meter reading staff such as promotion, raising their motorcycle allowance.