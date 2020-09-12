Immunisation activities resumed

Islamabad : Life seems at halt from last six months. But slowly, it is turning back to normality as corona pandemic abates. Social and economic activities are resuming. Likewise, routine medical activities are recommencing on a priority basis. Immunisation is one of these activities which is affected to great extent due to corona and has been resumed immediately.

WHO is at the centre of organising these activities and underpinning the efforts by supporting the government to escalate the expanded programme on immunisation for vaccine-preventable disease all over Pakistan. WHO launched the EPI Programme in Pakistan back in the late ‘70s to protect children by immunising them against common diseases in childhood, says a press release issed here.

Recently, WHO Country Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala and WHO Sindh team visited District East, Karachi to monitor enhanced outreach activities. Dr Ashfaq, District Health Officer East welcomed WHO Country Representative and acknowledged WHO support for immunisation activities in Karachi and Sindh. District Health East Team and WHO EPI officers briefed the statistics and EoA coverage. Dr Mahipala observed vaccinators in fixed and outreach sites at Zindagi Mahfooz (ZM).