One more dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory and reporting of at least another 39 confirmed cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district on Friday hints that the situation has not yet become normal in the region.

It is important that in the last two days, as many as 85 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region and almost the same as the number of suspects of COVID-19 registered from Rawalpindi district in the last 48 hours making the situation a little serious.

For the last three to four weeks, less than 20 patients were being reported per day from the region and it was being assumed that the population was about to get rid of COVID-19 within the next few days though many health experts had feared another spike in the number of cases and deaths.

To date, a total of 459 patients have died of the illness in the twin cities out of a total of 21,951 patients so far confirmed positive from the region. In the last 24 hours, another 28 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and 11 from Rawalpindi district.

The government has already decided to reopen educational institutions from September 15 while many health experts have termed the decision made in haste as the number of cases has started registering an upward trend.

To date, a total of 6,121 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district while as many as 5,743 patients have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added that as many as 10 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town while some 87 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 250 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 281 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi district.

Meanwhile, the death of another patient in the last 24 hours from ICT took the total number of deaths so far reported from federal capital to 178. Another 28 patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 15,832 of which 15,270 have so far recovered. On Friday, there were a total of 384 active cases of the disease in ICT.