Punish rapists publicly: Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the molestation of a woman on motorway is highly regrettable and the accused should be punished in the public. He said that a large committee had been formed but committees will not solve the matter.

He said this while talking to former MNAs from Sara-i-Alamgir Malik Nuhammad Haneef and Malik Jamil's joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML) at his residence here today (Friday). Former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain and Muslim League's central Finance Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha were also present. Welcoming both of them into the party, Shujaat Hussain announced that in the next local bodies election Malik Muhammad Haneef will be party's candidate for the slot of tehsil Nazim Sera Alamgir. He asked Malik Muhammad Haneef to work against oppression in his areas.

On the Gujjarpura incident, Shujaat Hussain said that the shameful act should not have occurred and called for speedy justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, former MPA and PTI ticket holder Naveed Ashiq Dial called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Friday and announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Q along with his fellows. PML-Q Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Agha, Arif Mehmood Gill and Shehzad Cheema were also present. Pervaiz Elahi said, “We do politics considering it service to people. Our party has always done politics of principles.”

On this occasion, Naveed Ashiq Dial said that the people can never forget the tenure of Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister in the history of Punjab. Naveed Ashiq said he was impressed by Pervaiz Elahi who undertook welfare works which had never been done in the history of Pakistan. He said, “We had joined Tehrik-e-Insaf on being impressed by its tall claims but it did no work for the people in two years.”