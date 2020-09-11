close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
Crackdown on sellers of chicken meat launched

National

MULTAN: The district administration Wednesday launched a crackdown on chicken sellers involved in selling chicken meat at higher rates. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Farid checked chicken prices at shops in Gulgasht area, and arrested five chicken sellers. While price magistrates fined Rs 55,500 to 63 chicken sellers. The CDA fixed Rs 126 for live and Rs 180 per kilogram chicken meat but the shopkeepers are violating the price regulations. The administration said the crackdown would continue.

