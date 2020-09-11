Meeting discusses possible solutions to traffic problems

The traffic police deputed in Karachi are not assigned any revenue-earning target for the department through fines over violations of traffic laws. This was stressed at a meeting held at the Karachi Police Office on Thursday under the chair of the additional inspector general of police for the city, Ghulam Nabi Memon. The meeting considered issues related to vehicular traffic in the city and their possible solutions.

DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mahar, senior officials of the Traffic Engineering Bureau and the traffic SP attended. DIG Mahar gave a briefing on the traffic problems of the city. The meeting was told that the traffic police took action in accordance with the law whenever any such violation took place. The participants identified spots where the movement of vehicular traffic got affected due to encroachments.

The participants resolved to take serious action against encroachments wherever it posed problems to traffic. The district police will be deputed for the assistance and guidance of the traffic police for taking action against encroachments.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that the recent heavy monsoon rains had further deteriorated the state of the main roads and highways in the city, and that the issue was affecting the free flow of traffic.

Teams of traffic cops have been constituted to probe traffic accidents so as to fix the responsibility in order to keep people safe from such mishaps in the future. The meeting was informed that directives were issued so that the conduct of the traffic police on roads could improve. The DIG raised the issue of dilapidated status of the roads in the city. Officials of the Traffic Engineering Bureau assured the meeting that the needful action would be taken.