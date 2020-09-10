Remarks on verdict in Musharraf case: PHC issues contempt notices to ministers, adviser

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued contempt of court notices to Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem and others for the alleged remarks against the verdict of a special court in the case against former dictator Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Headed by Justice Roohul Amin, the two-member bench directed the respondents to appear before the court in person and reply to the notice within 14 days. Malik Ajmal Khan Advocate had filed the contempt of court case against the then Special Assistant to prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Federal Ministers Dr Farogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry and Advisor to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar.

The case was filed for their contemptuous remarks against the judge of a Special Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth in the General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf case. The special court in its verdict on September 17, 2019 had awarded capital punishment to the former military ruler for violating the Constitution.

The PHC has already issued notices to the respondents in this regard. The court issued notices to secretary, Home Department and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority as to why the respondents were allowed to make contemptuous remarks on the state and private TV channels and other media.