Robbers kill man in Kasur

KASUR: Bandits shot dead a man in a robbery bid on Wednesday.

Four robbers shot dead Jaber near Jambar Canal, Pattoki, over putting up resistance and snatched Rs 2,570,000 from him. Three bandits signaled Imran to stop near Basti Lal Shah, Kot Radha Kishan, when he fled, the bandits opened fire on him, leaving him injured critically. Two gunmen snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from Osama in Kot Radha Kishan. Two bandits snatched cash and a mobile phone from Abdullah near Dolewala. Twenty gunmen entered the out-house of Faryad in Dholan Chak 7 and took away cattle and cash. Thieves stole the motorcycle of Imran Munir in Changa Manga.

TWO ACCUSED ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Two accused of a robbery case attempted suicide in jail van in Chunian. Asim and Arif were produced in the Chunian court and they were being taken back to jail and when the jail van reached near Cardiac Centre Chunian, they started stabbing themselves and sustained injuries.They have been booked.

YOUTH KIDNAPPED: A youth was abducted near Khudian. The brother of Muhammad Aslam was kidnapped by accused Aamir and his accomplices. Khudian police have registered case.

OPEN COURT: An open court was held at Tax Office, Kasur on the directives of Chief Commissioner Zone, One RTO Lahore, Additional Commissioner Rage One RTO. The problems of citizens were listened and on the spot orders were issued for their immediate resolution. An open forum was held through video link in which taxpayers, traders and lawyers presented tax related issues on which Inland Revenue Officer Kasur Haq Nawaz Bhatti issued orders for immediate resolution of their issues.