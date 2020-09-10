LHC stays transfer of Fesco officials’

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Wednesday stayed transfers of Fesco Chief Executive Officer Shafiqur Rehman and Chief Engineer Umar Lodhi allegedly made on political influence.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Awais Khalid contended that the impugned transfer orders were issued on political basis. He pointed out that MNA Raja Riaz moved a privilege motion in the National Assembly on Aug 26, 2020 which was received at the office of the Pepco and Fesco the same day.

He said the petitioners were transferred on Aug 28 without an opportunity of personal hearing and reasons. He alleged that on Aug 26, the MNA along with two other parliamentarians, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad and Faizullah Kamoke, visited the Fesco Headquarters. He said the parliamentarians asked the CEO to reinstate an SDO suspended on charges of corruption.

He claimed that the parliamentarians responded in a harsh manner when the CEO refused to fulfil their demand citing legal implications. The counsel argued that the transfer of the petitioners was against Section 3 of the Wapda Act, which gave autonomy to all the companies. He stated that impugned orders were issued without consultation of the board of directors and were an open interference in the autonomy of the Fesco.