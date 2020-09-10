GCU tutorial system to groom young Ravians: VC

LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has reinvigorated the tutorial system to groom the young Ravians and counsel them in all the academic, emotional, psychological, socio-political and career related issues.

It was stated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in a message to students and faculty members here on Wednesday. Prof Zaidi said four new chief tutors had been appointed to look after the tutorial system in the four faculties of the university. They will select a total of 80 tutors and 80 senior tutors from their respective faculties.

“These tutors will convene weekly meetings of the Intermediate and the first two years of the Undergraduate programmes assigned to their groups in which they will groom students in the tradition of the legendary alumni of GCU and counsel them on all the academic, emotional, psychological, socio-political and career related issues,” the VC said.

According the notification, Prof Dr Babar Aziz, Prof Dr Noman Sarwar Qureshi, Dr Ghazala Yasmin Butt and Dr Hafiz Muhammad Naeem are appointed chief tutors, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Faculty of Chemistry and Biological Sciences and Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning respectively.

These tutors are advised to arrange interactive discussions, debates, quiz contests, creative as well as critical thinking and writing and educational tours for their pupils. The tutors will be the first point of contact for the students who will guide them to resolve their educational and other university related problems. Above all, the students' interpersonal skills will be honed through activity based.

Prof Zaidi said the university had planned that each group shall also attend the weekly Dur-se-Quran and invited lectures by inspirational figures from diverse backgrounds on a rotational basis.

Posting: Additional Medical Superintendent Pharmacy Dr Laila Shafiq of Lahore General Hospital has been given the additional charge of post of director emergency. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, after taking additional charge of the post, Dr Laila Shafiq assured the Postgraduate Medical Institute principal that she would do her best to timely provide all possible medical facilities to the emergency patients.