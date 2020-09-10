Road link to Upper Chitral restored after 2 weeks

CHITRAL: The road link of Upper Chitral with Lower Chitral and other parts of the country was restored after a steel bridge erected by the Pak Army in the Reshun was was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The recent flashfloods had washed away the RCC bridge in Reshun village due to which the Upper Chitral district remained disconnected with Lower Chitral and the rest of the country for over two weeks.

People on both sides of the Reshun area remained stranded and there was an acute shortage of edibles and medicines in the area due to suspension of traffic.

Patients and their attendants also had to suffer to reach hospitals in Lower Chitral or elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the bridge in Reshun had been washed away by the floods, disconnecting Upper Chitral from Lower Chitral and other parts of the country.

However, the army Engineering Battalion started work on erecting a steel bridge in Reshun and

completed the task within three days.

The people stranded on both sides of Reshun started their journey towards their destinations through cars after the Chitral Task Force commandant inaugurated the newly-built steel bridge.