Sindh health minister pledges not to leave people in time of difficulties

NAWABSHAH: Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazl Pechohu has said all possible measures have been taken to provide relief and assistance to the rain-affected people, as the government has pledged not leave them alone in time of difficulties.

While addressing the flood victims of different areas of Tehsil Daur on Tuesday, Dr Azra Fazl Pechohu said the district was badly hit by rains and flash flood, and has been declared calamity hit area and for which the relief operation was launched. She said however the federal government had announced nothing for the people of Sindh except Karachi.