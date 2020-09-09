85 head-constables promoted

LAHORE:A longstanding issue of promotion in Telecommunication Department Punjab has been resolved. At least 85 head constables had been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI). Now an assistant sub-inspect has been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector and 13 head-constables have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector. SSP Telecommunication Sadiq Ali Dogar and SSP Motor and Transport Asad Sarfaraz Khan were members of the board. They after checking of the record issued the order.

Two die: At least two people were killed and 898 injured in different accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 837 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents two people died whereas 898 were injured. Around 525 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals and 373 were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

thieves: Two thieves were arrested by Johar Town police here on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Insha Iqbal and his accomplice Irfan. Police recovered Rs 0.4 million in cash, 12 mobile phones, four laptops, an auto-rickshaw and other tools used for the crime. They were wanted by Johar Town police in more than 15 cases.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by some unidentified people in Karol Ghatti, Baghbanpura here on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Abdul Rehman Habib, 65. He was a resident of China Scheme. He was on his way when unidentified people intercepted and shot at him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

arrested: Police arrested 269 members of 112 gangs during the month of August.