PHC declares appointments legal

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has declared the appointments of the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Ayub Medical Teaching Institution, Dr Asim Yousuf, and Dean Professor Dr Umar Farooq as legal.

The bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice M Naeem Anwar recently heard the final arguments in the writ petition filed by Aneela Asim and Shabnam Nawaz, challenging the illegal appointment of Dr Asim Yousaf, Chief Medical Officer of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital as Chairman of the BoG of the AMTI/Ayub Teaching Hospital and the Professor Dr Umar Farooq as Dean of the Ayub Medical College and CEO of the ATH. The bench dismissed the petition after hearing the defence counsels Rehman Qadir and Kiran Ayub Tanoli and declared the appointments as legal and according to the law. Dr Asim is the chief Medical officer at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Chairman Board of Governors of the Ayub Medical Teaching Institution since October 2018. BoG Chairman Dr Aasim Yousaf served the institution as a member of the board of governors before that and had played an instrumental role in the installation of the Hospital Information Management System in the hospital. The Ayub Teaching Hospital holds the credit of being the very first government hospital in KP to get computerised. Dean Professor Dr Umar Farooq who has a PhD degree in Public Health is the very first PhD doctor in Ayub Medical College and is the author of numerous publications.