PCF marks Defence Day

Islamabad:Former senator Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum has said that despite political differences, the whole nation is united for liberation of Kashmir, strengthening nuclear power and completing CPEC.

Gen Qayyum was addressing a function organised by Pakistan Cultural Forum (PCF) held here to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan. Gen Qayyum said that Indian Army was defeated in its aim of occupying Lahore by great sacrifice of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed. He said that Chawinda was converted into a graveyard of Indian tanks.

Gen (r) M Mustafa Khan, former Chief of General Staff, said that enemy is conspiring to break up the unity and integrity of Pakistan which we will not allow to happen. Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairperson, Pakistan Cultural Forum, said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and has the best armed forces in the world. He said that we will defeat the ulterior designs of the enemy through unity in our ranks.

Tikka Khan, Secretary-General, Akhbar Farosh Union, paying glowing tributes to ghazis and martyrs of 1965 war, said that enemy wants to create pessimism in us but ours is a great nation.

Chaudhry Yaseen, GS of CDA Labour Union appreciated the role of armed forces in defending the borders, helping people of Karachi in recent floods and fighting Coronavirus pandemic in the country. GA Sabri, former Secretary Petroleum, and poetess Shazia Akbar also addressed the gathering.