Okara police arrested 195 criminals

OKARA: The district police arrested at least 195 criminals during a special campaign in August 2020, according to the police sources.
District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said that 14 members of 5 gangs were arrested and 9 pistols, one rifle, one gun and 56 bullets and cartridges were recovered from their possession during the operation against those involved in criminal activities.