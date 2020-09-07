close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 7, 2020

Okara police arrested 195 criminals

National

A
APP
September 7, 2020

OKARA: The district police arrested at least 195 criminals during a special campaign in August 2020, according to the police sources.

District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said that 14 members of 5 gangs were arrested and 9 pistols, one rifle, one gun and 56 bullets and cartridges were recovered from their possession during the operation against those involved in criminal activities.

Latest News

More From Pakistan