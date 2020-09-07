Ex-PM Nawaz likely to skip return deadline

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to return to Pakistan to meet the September 10 deadline set by the Islamabad High Court for his surrender before the court.

Last week, the IHC granted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo an opportunity to present himself before the court within nine days. A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister’s acquittal in Flagship reference as well as appeals against his conviction in Al-Azizia reference.

The News has learnt from sources here Sharif has decided to return to Pakistan after his treatment once the normal operational services of the National Health Service (NHS) as well as the private hospitals resume. Sources said the PML-N supremo has been advised by his family, friends and the party to not travel to Pakistan until he gets all clear from his doctors, following operation.

A Sharif family source here said the former prime minister’s illness is a fact confirmed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “The central government, the Punjab government and the board appointed by the government looked into health issues of Nawaz Sharif and confirmed that he has serious issues which need treatment abroad. Those issues remain. Nawaz Sharif was going to undergo heart operation in London but all services of the NHS were suspended and currently no appointments are available. Nawaz Sharif is eager to return to Pakistan but he will do so when his treatment is done.” When asked what will happen to the deadline set by the court, the source said a detailed presentation with documents will be placed before the court and other institutions.

The NHS hospitals in England were told in March to suspend all non-urgent elective surgery for at least three months from April 15 to help the service deal with the covid-19 pandemic. Non-urgent surgeries remain suspended at the most NHS facilities. It is the situation also with the private hospitals.

Sharif was to be operated at one of the Harley Street clinics prior to the Covid-19 lockdown. Doctor Irfan Malik, a senior surgeon at a Harley Street clinic, said elective operations have started again, from the middle of September but there are huge backlogs. “Both the NHS and private hospitals throughout the suspension period provided emergency covers but all non-urgent operations were put on hold including operative procedures. There is currently a huge backlog which will take several months, even years.”

Dr Sher Bahadur Anjum, Paediatric Consultant Barts Health NHS Trust, said NHS hospitals are prioritising emergency operations at the moment. He said elective category of operations will likely resume in not less than six months because currently the NHS is fearing another peak and arrangements have been made to deal with such a scenario.

Doctor Anjum said: “Nawaz Sharif’s procedure falls in the super elective category. Lots of doctors are involved in this kind of surgery and lots of precautionary measures involved too. I don’t think his operation will be happening anytime soon due to the practical difficulties.”

This week hospitals in England and Wales received emails from the government reinstating free parking all over the country for the NHS workers. The step has been taken to deal with the scenario if there is a new peak of Corona virus cases.

On Saturday, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said there would be no compromise on Sharif’s health, pointing out the former prime minister would return to Pakistan soon after his treatment.