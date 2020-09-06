Youth abducted in Kasur

KASUR: A youth was abducted in a locality of Allahabad on Saturday.

Murtaza told police that his son Akram was a mechanic and he went to work the previous day and did not return.

He said his son had been abducted by unidentified kidnappers.

TWO BOYS ASSAULTED: Two minor boys were sexually assaulted in the vicinity of Kasur.

Accused Malik Amjad and his accomplices lured Shahzeb, 16, to fields near Marali Otar village near Kot Radha Kishan and abused him sexually.

Meanwhile, near Changa Manga, 11-year-old Osama was assaulted sexually.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Halla bypass, Pattoki.

Imdad was travelling on a motorcycle when he reached near Hala bypass, a vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

ROOF COLLAPSE INJURES WOMAN: A woman sustained critical injuries when a roof collapsed on her due to rain near Sher Bhagan village. The roof of Taj Din’s house collapsed, injuring his wife Rani Bibi.