All MPs united for public welfare: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that we should be talking about love, affection, tolerance, endurance and religious harmony in our places of worship.

He expressed these views while talking to the media Friday on the occasion of the inauguration of a new mosque on the premises of the Punjab Assembly. Pervaiz Elahi said that legislation business was continuing with mutual cooperation in the people's welfare, new committees were also being constituted besides improving the working of the standing committees which would work for the welfare, well-being and progress of the people and submit recommendations to the government which would produce good results. All have their own political point of views but in the House all members are united for the welfare of the people, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he had also invited Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but he could not come because of his engagements. Speaker said I felicitate you all on being blessed with offering Juma congregation in the House of Allah, may Almighty Allah accept our this little effort and enable us to offer Namaz Panjgana.

The Speaker said that that former MPA Raees Mahboob had contributed Rs11.4 million, MPA Sh Allauddin Rs2.5 million and besides them all other MPAs and staff members had also financially helped in the construction of the mosque.