ICAP, IBA laid foundation of Research Unit (IIRU)

Karachi: To promote research in the field of Accounting and Finance, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Business Administration laid the foundation of ICAP-IBA Research Unit (IIRU).

The two institutes expressed their intention to promote research and development in Pakistan by attracting and retaining outstanding scholars having research interest in the areas relevant to the profession, including finance, accounting, auditing, corporate governance and taxation.

ICAP and IBA sponsors of the IIRU will provide the requisite funding, in shape of grants to the research candidates. The Unit will focus on action-oriented research, which is expected to create value and impact for relevant stakeholders. Through this initiative ICAP members, students and renowned researchers will work together as team to foster culture of research.

Mr. Khalilullah Shaikh, President ICAP speaking on the occasion said both institutes share the common vision of serving public interest and ICAP-IBA Research Unit (IIRA) is a great step in this direction. ICAP has been striving to foster culture of research in CAs and IIRU will help contribute towards this area.

Dr. Syed Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA welcomed President ICAP to IBA. He expressed his gratitude that leading professional body has come forward to become a partner for research and development. He said that the collaboration between the leading university and professional accounting body in the field of research will be beneficial for the research fraternity and Pakistani society.****