5 abducted in Okara incidents

OKARA: Five people were abducted in separate incidents here on Friday. Reportedly, Saba was allegedly abducted by Haroon at 42/3R village while Muzammil Ismail was allegedly abducted by Nazeer Ahmad at Alvi Town Renala Khurd. Shazia was allegedly abducted by Muhammad Tariq and his three accomplices at Bazeeda village while two-month-old daughter of Muhammad Riaz was allegedly abducted by Tariq Bhatti at 53/2L village. Adnan Manzoor was allegedly abducted by unknown persons at Jandraka. Police have registered separate cases.