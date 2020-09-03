PM to address UNGA’s 75th session on 25th

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video link on September 25, according to an initial list of speakers released Tuesday.

The general debate of the 193-member assembly in which the Pakistani leader will speak traditionally a high profile annual UN event will open on September 22. But this year it is expected to be a slimmed down affair with world leaders staying away from New York because of the coronavirus pandemic. They will be contributing set piece speeches via video link.

According to the list Imran Khan who last year made his debut at the UN as head of state is the 6th speaker in the afternoon session. “I expect that the PM will once again raise the cause of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and Azadi from Indian oppression,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said.