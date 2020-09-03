27 POs among 685 suspects held in Hangu crackdowns

HANGU: The police have arrested 685 suspected persons, including 330 criminals and proclaimed offenders, during operations conducted in various parts of the district in the last one month. A communique issued by the district police on Wednesday said that the criminals included 27 POs, 16 drug peddlers and 15 others, who were involved in festive firing and violating Rent Act. It said that 290 accused were booked under the relevant section of law and were produced in the local courts. Also, 13 Kalashnikovs, 75 pistols, 15 guns, five rifles, one hand-grenade, 78 chargers, 2,325 cartridges of different bores, seven kilogram explosives, 11 kilogram charas and one fuse seized from the accused.