IIU gives relaxation in degree completion

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) has given all of its final-year students a relaxation of five months in their degree completion. The decision has been made on account of the coronavirus pandemic that had almost paralyzed the education system for the same duration of time.

According to a notification, the Academic Council of the IIU has given approval for this relaxation. Students have taken a sigh of relief as they had been unable to pursue their PhD, MS and BS research work in most cases due to the problems they had faced due to switching to online education.

IIU is among the top universities that adopted online education in the most advanced manner but even then the change has left an impact on research activities. The university is now focused on new modes of research in the changing global scenario.