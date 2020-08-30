Ministers say no knowledge of Nawaz’ deal for treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD: A couple of federal ministers maintained that they have no knowledge about any alleged assurance given by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that he would not get involved in political activities during his medical treatment in London.

Talking to The News, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said “Some people are talking about any kind of assurance given by Nawaz Sharif before going to London but I don’t have any knowledge about it.”

When asked about the statement given by Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad he said, “Shaikh Rashid Ahmad is famous for giving such kind of statements and he better knows about its authenticity.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaikh Rashid Ahmad has said time and again that Nawaz Sharif had given assurance before going to London that he would not destabilise the Imran-led government and spend his time quietly there.

Asad Umar said the government is concerned about authenticity of the medical reports that made the ground for departure of Nawaz Sharif to London. “I think Nawaz Sharif is the most ‘healthiest patient’ in Pakistan and his photographs corroborate this fact. His medical reports set alarm bells ringing but he now looks fit and healthy,” he said.

Replying to a question whether the government would launch inquiry against the members of the medical boards that prepared medical reports of Nawaz Sharif he said “I don’t know about it because Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss the issue with party members and then take any decision.”

He said Nawaz Sharif went to London for four weeks but he has already spent almost nine months there. He is also not visiting any hospital for medical treatment.” But the claim being continuously made by the government officials that Nawaz Sharif had pledged to return back after four weeks is factually incorrect.

According to the undertaking given by Nawaz Sharif to the court he said, “I Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, son of late Mian Muhammad Sharif having CNIC No 35201-5369836-7 do hereby undertake to return to Pakistan as per my past record to face the process of law and justice within four (4) weeks or as soon as I am declared healthy and fit to travel back to Pakistan by my doctors.”

This undertaking clearly points out that he can stay in London unless his doctors declare him healthy and fit to travel back to Pakistan.

When contacted by this correspondent, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood categorically denied any deal between the government and Nawaz Sharif. “No deal was struck between the government and Nawaz Sharif because former prime minister was allowed to go to London purely on the basis of the medical reports,” he said.

To a question about alleged assurance by Nawaz Sharif he again said, “There was no deal or assurance as this matter was dealt on the basis of the medical reports.” He said: “The medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were alarming due to which the government decided to let him go and get medical treatment in London.”

Talking to The News, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) (Punjab chapter) President Rana Sanaullah said, “When former prime minister Nawaz Sharif contacted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the government got panicked and now its ministers are trying to counter the situation.” He said: “Nawaz Sharif is not only getting his medical treatment but he is also treating the government as well. The results will start arriving after couple of months.”

Rana Sanaullah said, “Nawaz Sharif is also taking light exercise in the morning on the advice of his doctors. We have made a request to him to release his video while taking exercise indoors or at nearby park.