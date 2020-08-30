Seraiki singer’s death condoled

LAHORE : Artists belonging to the performing and cultural arts have expressed grief on the sad and untimely demise of Seraiki singer Shafaullah Khan Rokhri.

In their joint condolence message, the artists, including prominent singers of the country, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

They said Shafaullah Khan Rokhri had a special place in Seraiki singing and his death closed a chapter of Seraiki singing. His services for the promotion of Seraiki singing will long be remembered, they said.