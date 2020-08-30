FBR appoints Sohail Altaf as VC of Regional Integrity Committee

Rawalpindi : He Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted Regional Integrity Committees to address grievances of business community.

The purpose of the committee was to identify causes of integrity related issues/complaints against FBR officers/officials and furnish reports/recommendations to the chief commissioner Inland Revenue, Rawalpindi.

Farhat Qayyum, Commissioner Inland Revenue, has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee while Sohail Altaf, former president and group leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has been appointed as the vice chairman of the committee.

In a statement, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saboor Malik welcomed the formation of the committee and said that the move would help in respecting taxpayers and end check harassment by the FBR under the guise of tax collection. He said that the appointment of Sohail Altaf as vice chairman was a matter of honor for the RCCI.

Whereas, Vice Chairman Committee Sohail Altaf has asked the chamber members to inform the RCCI about any grievances related to FBR. So, that it can be redressed.